Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.56, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gartner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenue- Research: $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Consulting: $132.80 million versus $114.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Conferences: $57.20 million versus $70.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gartner here>>>

Shares of Gartner have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise