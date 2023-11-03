Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.82 million, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +8.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ares Commercial Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue from real estate owned: $0.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.90 million.
  • Interest income: $52.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.66 million.
  • Net interest margin: $23.07 million versus $26.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Commercial Real Estate here>>>

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise