We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bloomin' Brands here>>>
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: -1.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -0.5% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1,475 compared to the 1,495 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: -4.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1%.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: -0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 64 compared to the 65 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil: 4.1% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total: 175 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 175.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total: 218 compared to the 218 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $15.42 million compared to the $14.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.