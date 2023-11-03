Back to top

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) reported $366.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.76 million, representing a surprise of -4.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Silica Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment contribution margin - Industrial & Specialty Products: 46.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.87 million.
  • Segment contribution margin - Oil & Gas Proppants: 82.89 million versus 82.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Industrial & Specialty Products: $135.54 million versus $143.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
  • Sales- Oil & Gas Proppants: $231.43 million compared to the $240.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year.
Shares of Silica Holdings have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

