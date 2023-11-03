For the quarter ended September 2023, Cinemark Holdings (
Cinemark (CNK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) reported revenue of $874.8 million, up 34.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.59 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $9.34 compared to the $9.22 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $3.83 compared to the $3.77 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.15 compared to the $6.86 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Attendance - International Operating Segment: 24.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.39 million.
- Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $93.40 million compared to the $88.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.4% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $350.40 million compared to the $336.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $64.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $268 million versus $263.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
- Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other: $27.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.4%.
- Revenue- Admissions: $443.80 million versus $439.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.7% change.
- Revenue- Other: $91.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $87.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
- Revenue- Concession: $339.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $335.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
Shares of Cinemark have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.