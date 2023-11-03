Back to top

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.84 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 7.2% compared to the 7.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 6.8% compared to the 6.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 16.1% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Restaurant Count - BK - Global: 19,035 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 19,070.
  • Sales: $771 million compared to the $814.20 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Franchise and property revenues: $753 million compared to the $755.13 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Advertising revenues and other services: $313 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $293.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Revenues- FHS: $51 million versus $41.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.
  • System-wide sales- PLK: $1.76 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion.
  • System-wide sales- FHS: $308 million versus $303.61 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $188 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.33 million.
  • Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $538 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.62 million.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

