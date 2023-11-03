We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Cenovus (CVE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Cenovus Energy (CVE - Free Report) reported $10.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.84 billion, representing a surprise of +10.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cenovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cenovus here>>>
- Upstream Production Volumes: 797 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 806.38 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Production by Product - Conventional Natural Gas: 867.4 millions of cubic feet per day versus 703.95 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.
- Upstream - Crude Oil Production - Total: 601.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 619.15 millions of barrels of oil per day.
Shares of Cenovus have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.