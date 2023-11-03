Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. DASH surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

DASH could be on the verge of another rally after moving 18.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DASH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DASH for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today