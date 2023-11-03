Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lennar (LEN) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lennar (LEN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LEN crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

LEN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at LEN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting LEN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today