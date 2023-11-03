Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 03, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $9.5 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 billion.
  • Starbucks Corporation ((SBUX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.
  • Shopify Inc. ((SHOP - Free Report) ) shares soared 22.4% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.71 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. ((CYBR - Free Report) ) gained 7.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $191.2 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.5 million.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) - free report >>

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Published in

computers medical retail