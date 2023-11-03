Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AEP (AEP) Q3 Earnings (Revised)

American Electric Power (
AEP) reported $5.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +2.31%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 23,837 GWh compared to the 22,264.87 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 25,010 GWh compared to the 24,811.19 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 3,876 GWh versus 3,888.34 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 24,322 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22,866.73 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 485 GWh compared to the 581.09 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 28,886 GWh versus 28,705.44 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $566.70 million versus $487.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.54 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $3.21 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $476.70 million versus $490.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing: $92.80 million versus $48.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $202.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $193.26 million.

Shares of AEP have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on November 2, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)