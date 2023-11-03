Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Axle (AXL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of +4.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -175.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Axle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Metal Forming: $624.80 million compared to the $594.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Driveline: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Metal Forming: $19.50 million compared to the $78.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Driveline: $137.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.46 million.
Shares of American Axle have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

