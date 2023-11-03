Back to top

Compared to Estimates, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.94 million, up 42.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.22, compared to -$0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $288.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25, the EPS surprise was +12.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how fuboTV Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Advertising: $30.59 million versus $26.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.7% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $289.62 million compared to the $261.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.72 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -509.1% year over year.
Shares of fuboTV Inc. have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

