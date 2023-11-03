IDACORP, Inc. ( IDA Quick Quote IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.07 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 21.8%. The company reported earnings of $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Strong customer growth, productive regulatory outcomes and IDA’s focus on operating efficiently continue to support its performance. Total Revenues
IDACORP's (IDA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Raised
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.07 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 21.8%. The company reported earnings of $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.
Strong customer growth, productive regulatory outcomes and IDA’s focus on operating efficiently continue to support its performance.
Total Revenues
IDACORP's total revenues came in at $509.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552 million by 7.7%. The top line also decreased by 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $518 million.
IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased by 2.3% year over year for the 12 months ended Sep 30, 2023, which in turn boosted operating income for the third quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $4.6 million from the year-ago level.
Total other O&M expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $4.9 million, lower than the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower maintenance expenses at hydropower facilities and jointly-owned coal plants as a result of fewer planned maintenance projects, as well as the timing of regulatory deferrals.
Operating income was $125.7 million, down 1.6% year over year.
Financial Highlights
As of Sep 30, 2023, IDACORP had cash and cash equivalents of $445.5 million compared with $177.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $2,826.2 million compared with $2,194.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operations amounted to $162.1 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared with $268.9 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Guidance
IDACORP raised the lower end of its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $5.05-$5.15 from an earlier range of $4.95-$5.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $4.97 per share, lower than the midpoint of the guidance range of $5.10.
Idaho Power’s raised its capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is in the range of $675-$725 million from an earlier range of $650-$700 million.
Idaho Power expects to add 6.4-6.8 MW of hydropower in 2023.
Zacks Rank
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) released third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 9.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $3.12 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.6%. Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of NEE is pegged at 8.18%.
CMS Energy Corp. (CMS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 3.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ 2023 earnings is pinned at $3.10 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.3%. The long-term earnings growth of CMS is pegged at 7.5%.
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 88 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 3.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $2.54 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.4%.