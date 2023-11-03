Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (
BEP Quick Quote BEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $623 million, down 43.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $712.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -366.67%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,543 GWh compared to the 2,356.74 GWh average estimate based on five analysts. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 813 GWh versus 1,023.34 GWh estimated by five analysts on average. Actual Generation - Total: 6,533 GWh versus 7,243.49 GWh estimated by five analysts on average. Actual Generation - Energy transition: 501 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 316.84 GWh. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $221 million versus $212.07 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $62 million versus $58.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $74 million versus $61.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Operating Revenue- Wind- North America: $64 million compared to the $92.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Operating Revenue- Wind- Europe: $14 million compared to the $23.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year. Revenues- Wind: $103 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $142.07 million. Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia: $13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Operating Revenue- Solar: $83 million compared to the $143.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $623 million, down 43.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $712.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -366.67%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,543 GWh compared to the 2,356.74 GWh average estimate based on five analysts.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 813 GWh versus 1,023.34 GWh estimated by five analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Total: 6,533 GWh versus 7,243.49 GWh estimated by five analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Energy transition: 501 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 316.84 GWh.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $221 million versus $212.07 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $62 million versus $58.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $74 million versus $61.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- North America: $64 million compared to the $92.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- Europe: $14 million compared to the $23.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Wind: $103 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $142.07 million.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia: $13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.
- Operating Revenue- Solar: $83 million compared to the $143.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.