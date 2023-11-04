Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gartner (IT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report)  reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.6% and increased 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.7% and improved 5.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Total contract value was $4.7 billion, up 8.1% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues in the Research segment increased 6.2% year over year on a reported basis and 5.3% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $1.22 billion and beat our estimate by a slight margin. The gross contribution margin was 73.4%, which came to $894 million in the reported quarter.

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Gartner, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

Conferences’ revenues declined 25.7% year over year on a reported basis and 26% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $57 million and missed our estimated $70 million. The gross contribution margin was 35.8% in the reported quarter.

Revenues in the Consulting segment grew 24.1% year over year on a reported basis and 23.2% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis to $133 million, surpassing our estimate by 15.5%. The gross contribution margin was 36.5% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $333 million increased 0.6% year over year on a reported basis and 0.1% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Operating cash flow totaled $331 million while free cash flow was $302 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $28 million. The company returned $209 million to shareholders through repurchasing 0.6 million shares.

Updated 2023 Outlook

Total revenues are expected to be $5.89 billion, up from the previous guidance of $5.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.88 billion, which is lower than the expected figure. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now anticipated to be $10.90, raised from the previous guidance of earnings of $10.00 per share. The  consensus estimate of earnings of $10.12 per share lags the guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $1.44 billion, raised from $1.36 billion expected earlier. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.025 billion, increased from the prior expectation of $975 million.

Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

S&P Global Inc.(SPGI - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year and beat consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by strong performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK - Free Report)  reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Such a beat was supported by strong growth in underwriting data solutions, life insurance and extreme events solutions.

Fiserv, Inc.(FI - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.
Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) - free report >>

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) - free report >>

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings