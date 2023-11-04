See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Brian's Big Idea On Bitcoin
This week Brian is taking a look at Bitcoin. Over the last month or so we have seen a dramatic move higher in the price of Bitcoin and there are several explanations for why this move took place. There was talk of a lot of short covering in the Bitcoin space as well as excess capital moving out of China and into a safe haven. One of the better explanations is that the SEC has backed off its objection to a Bitcoin ETF.
A Bitcoin ETF will allow institutions to invest a small amount of capital into the space with a high degree of certainty around the price fluctuation that is currently keeping a lot of institutions away from Bitcoin. One analyst on the street suggests that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by 2025.
Brian takes a quick look at Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) and talks about how it is an exchange where a vast majority of investors are obtaining and holding cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Brian then takes a look at two miners in the space, Marathon Digital (MARA - Free Report) and Stronghold Digital (SDIG - Free Report) .
Brian reviews how Marathon Digital (MARA - Free Report) is a Zacks rank #4 (Sell) and even goes into the detailed estimates page on the Zack site to explain how the stock has a low Zacks rank even though shares are up around 10% at the time of filming.
Stronghold Digital (SDIG - Free Report) is also a Zacks rank #4 (Sell) but Brian notes that if Bitcoin continues to move higher the assets held by these miners will help the valuation for shares.
Finally, Brian looks add the pay service that Zacks runs called Blockchain Innovators. This service is run by David Bartosiak and he employs a buy and hold strategy on stocks that are in the Bitcoin and Blockchain space. Brian reviews the recent purchase this service has made and talks about how David has posted very solid gains by owning stocks that supplied the services to many of the Blockchain and Bitcoin companies.