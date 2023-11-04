We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) reported $276.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.96 million, representing a surprise of +0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +88.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same-Shack sales growth: 2.3% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Shack counts - Licensed: 215 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 213.
- Shack counts - Domestic company-operated: 280 versus 281 estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Shack counts - System-wide: 495 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 493.
- Shack counts - International licensed: 176 compared to the 175 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Shack counts - Domestic licensed: 39 versus 37 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average weekly sales: $74 versus $73.95 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Licensing: $11.23 million versus $10.72 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.1% change.
- Revenue- Shack sales: $264.98 million compared to the $265.42 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
- Shack system-wide sales: $438.90 million compared to the $438.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
- Licensing Revenue- Initial territory and opening fees: $0.33 million compared to the $0.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Licensing Revenue- Sales-based royalties: $10.90 million versus $10.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Shake Shack have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.