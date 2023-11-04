Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $558.16 million, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palantir Technologies Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Government: $307.60 million compared to the $317.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $250.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $237.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%.
  • Contribution- Commercial: $135.10 million compared to the $116.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Contribution- Government: $185.87 million compared to the $183 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Palantir Technologies Inc. here>>>

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

