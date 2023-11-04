Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings

Stryker (
SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) reported $4.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States: $385 million versus $397.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Geographic Revenue- International: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States: $550 million compared to the $533.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States: $231 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $2.86 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $515 million compared to the $531.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $798 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $838.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $738 million compared to the $697.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $362 million compared to the $376.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Net Sales- Other Orthopaedics and Spine- Total: $130 million versus $116.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $752 million compared to the $738.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Stryker here>>>
Shares of Stryker have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
