New Strong Sell Stocks for November 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL - Free Report) is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.6% downward over the last 60 days.

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

