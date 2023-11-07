See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Institutional (BAFFX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. BAFFX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With annual returns of 10.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX - Free Report) : 0.51% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGZX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. APGZX, with annual returns of 11.66% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX - Free Report) : 1.22% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FATEX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.8% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.