Exact Sciences (EXAS) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. EXAS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, EXAS has gained 6.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider EXAS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 6 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch EXAS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


