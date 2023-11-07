We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Fair Isaac (FICO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $5.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $386.25 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fair Isaac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' to come in at $166.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Scores' will reach $197.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Professional Services' will reach $26.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fair Isaac here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Fair Isaac have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, FICO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>