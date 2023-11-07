Back to top

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TMHC broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of TMHC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that TMHC could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider TMHC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch TMHC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


