Napco (NSSC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Napco (NSSC - Free Report) reported $41.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Napco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Service revenues: $17.29 million versus $16.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Equipment revenues: $24.39 million versus $25.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Gross profit- Equipment revenues: $6.89 million versus $6.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Service revenues: $15.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.51 million.
Shares of Napco have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

