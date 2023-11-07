Back to top

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, down 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resort and club management: $138 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $97 million compared to the $91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $171 million versus $180.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $170 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Revenues- Financing: $75 million versus $73.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $367 million compared to the $391.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.6% year over year.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

