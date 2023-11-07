Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 38.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -13.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • TOTAL FIRM ORDERS E-JETS: 2,058 versus 2,015 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • TOTAL FIRM BACKLOG E-JETS: 291 versus 272 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • TOTAL DELIVERIES E-JETS: 1,767 compared to the 1,743 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Commercial Aviation: $424.90 million compared to the $507.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Executive Aviation: $339.90 million compared to the $428.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Defense & Security: $133.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.48 million.
  • Revenue- Services & Support: $365.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $407.43 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $20.70 million versus $15.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Embraer have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

