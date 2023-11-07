Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 6, 2023

  • Shares of Apple, Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) declined 0.5% after the iPhone maker issued a weak revenue forecast for the December quarter.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.’s ((CAH - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share.
  • Shares of Sempra ((SRE - Free Report) ) rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s ((QSR - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.84 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion.

