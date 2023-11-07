We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ITT to Acquire Svanehoj, Expand Industrial Process Unit
ITT (ITT - Free Report) has entered into an agreement to acquire Svanehøj Group A/S for $395 million. The acquisition will boost ITT’s engineered pumps, valves and aftermarket services within the Industrial Process segment. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
Headquartered in Svenstrup, Denmark, Svanehøj supplies pumps and related aftermarket services to the marine sector. Its product portfolio consists of deepwell gas cargo pumps, fuel and energy pumps and tank control systems.
ITT aims to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In May 2023, the company acquired Micro-Mode Products, Inc., expanding its product portfolio and customer base specifically for long-term defense programs. The acquisition has strengthened ITT’s existing North American connectors platform.
Last August, ITT acquired Clippard Instrument Laboratories’ product lines, expanding its Compact Automation product offering in the robotics, packaging and automation end markets.
In the third quarter of 2023, ITT’s revenues increased 9% year over year on a reported basis and 5% organically, driven by growth in the Industrial Process and Connect & Control Technologies segments. Growth in the aftermarket parts and service and project shipments are aiding the Industrial Process segment. Pricing actions, volume growth in aerospace and defense components, and the acquisition of Micro-Mode are key catalysts to the Connect & Control Technologies segment’s growth.
