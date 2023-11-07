We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Corteva, Inc. (CTVA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 108.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.7 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 29.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Seed' should arrive at $892.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' at $278.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Corteva, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CTVA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.