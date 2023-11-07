We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 89% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 24.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to reach $431.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other theatre' will reach $103.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $711.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.5%.
AMC Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of +15.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>