Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $299.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bentley Systems, Incorporated metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Services' will reach $23.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $267.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' to reach $9.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' at 11.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' should come in at 13.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.4%.
Over the past month, Bentley Systems, Incorporated shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.