What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Endeavor (EDR) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29%. Revenues are expected to be $1.26 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Endeavor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Owned Sports Properties' stands at $439.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights' should arrive at $351.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Representation' to reach $358.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
