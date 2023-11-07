Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) reported $119.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +71.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Marketplace GMV: $2.1 billion compared to the $2.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Marketplace Units: 150,057 versus 145,990 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Customer assurance revenue: $14.48 million compared to the $14.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marketplace and service revenue: $104.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

