FibroGen (FGEN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, FibroGen (FGEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.13 million, up 155% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.52, compared to -$0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.1 million, representing a surprise of +8.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FibroGen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Development and other: $6.78 million versus $4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +176.2% change.
  • Revenue- Product revenue, net: $29.39 million compared to the $25.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +69.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Drug product: $1.32 million versus $6.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -132.4% change.
Shares of FibroGen have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

