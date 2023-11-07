Back to top

NanoString (NSTG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NanoString Technologies (NSTG - Free Report) reported $48.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 62.8%. EPS of -$0.78 for the same period compares to -$0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53, the EPS surprise was -47.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NanoString performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $6.18 million compared to the $5.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Consumables: $18.30 million versus $20.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenue- Instruments: $23.61 million compared to the $20.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +194.3% year over year.
Shares of NanoString have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

