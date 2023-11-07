Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PRA Group (PRAA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, PRA Group (PRAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.43 million, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.31, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39, the EPS surprise was +20.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PRA Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cash Collections by Geography- Total Cash Collections: $419.56 million versus $412.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $4.31 million compared to the $5.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Portfolio income: $189.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $185.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues- Changes in expected recoveries: $22.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.2%.
Shares of PRA Group have returned -25% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

