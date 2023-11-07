Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NXP (NXPI) Q3 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported $3.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.58, the EPS surprise was +3.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $559 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $565.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $607 million compared to the $589.55 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $377 million versus $349.90 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
Shares of NXP have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

