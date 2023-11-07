Back to top

Sabra (SBRA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.63 million, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $8.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $59.75 million versus $60.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $93.09 million compared to the $95.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.13.
Shares of Sabra have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

