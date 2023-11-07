Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.03 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +5.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $15.03 million compared to the $29.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $86.57 million compared to the $73.16 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $114.43 million versus $117.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Product sales, Net- Sales of Device Partnered Products: $18.06 million compared to the $15.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20: $37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +92.1%.
  • Product sales, Net- Sales of proprietary products: $31.51 million compared to the $32.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Halozyme Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise