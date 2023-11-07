Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Realty Income Corp. (O) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +2.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $1.01 billion compared to the $997.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $30.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +167.1%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.33 compared to the $0.33 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

