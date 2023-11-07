Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported $533 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506.01 million, representing a surprise of +5.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TripAdvisor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core: $290 million compared to the $278.37 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$44.02 million.
  • Revenue- Viator: $245 million compared to the $228.79 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- TheFork: $42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.05 million.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor-branded hotels: $181 million compared to the $170.34 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor-branded display and platform: $38 million compared to the $35.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Tripadvisor experiences and dining: $55 million compared to the $53.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Tripadvisor Core- Other: $16 million compared to the $18.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Tripadvisor Core: $111 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.98 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Viator: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- TheFork: -$1 million versus $3.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of TripAdvisor have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

