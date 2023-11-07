Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX - Free Report) reported revenue of $232 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +583.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alteryx, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): 914 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 902.81 million.
  • Customers: 8,000 compared to the 8,496 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • PCS and services: $115 million versus $113.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Subscription-based software license: $117 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alteryx, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise