Compared to Estimates, International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.45 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
  • Net sales- Scent: $615 million versus $604.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $238 million compared to the $248.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $518 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $485.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $178 million versus $169.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $47 million compared to the $56.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $131 million versus $111.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $150 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.80 million.
Shares of International Flavors have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

