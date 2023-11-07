Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guardant Health (GH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) reported revenue of $143.03 million, up 21.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.73, compared to -$1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.93, the EPS surprise was +21.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total tests performed: 51,400 versus 52,372 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Development services and other: $9.61 million versus $10.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.4% change.
  • Revenue- Precision oncology testing: $133.42 million compared to the $126.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guardant Health here>>>

Shares of Guardant Health have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise