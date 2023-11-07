Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported $39.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.26 million, representing a surprise of -0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity: $28.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other: $0.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%.
  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $10.30 million versus $11.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for OrthoPediatrics here>>>

Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise