Myriad (MYGN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.9 million, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +62.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Myriad performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product- Prenatal: $39.50 million compared to the $29.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.7% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer Testing: $86.50 million compared to the $79.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics: $35.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.60 million.
  • Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling: $30.20 million versus $35.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
Shares of Myriad have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

