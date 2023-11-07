FS KKR Capital (
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) reported $465 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +3.90%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how FS KKR Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Investment income- Dividend and other income: $79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
- Investment income- Fee income: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.9%.
- Investment income- Interest income: $328 million compared to the $335.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
- Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income: $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.72 million.
- From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments- Paid-in-kind interest income: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%.
- From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments- Dividend and other income: $16 million versus $11.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change.
- From non-controlled/affiliated investments- Paid-in-kind interest income: $9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
- From controlled/affiliated investments- Paid-in-kind interest income: $14 million versus $9.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.
- From controlled/affiliated investments- Dividend and other income: $63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.50 million.
- From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments- Interest income: $290 million compared to the $301.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
- From controlled/affiliated investments- Interest income: $20 million compared to the $17.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
- From non-controlled/affiliated investments- Fee income: $0 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -100% change.
Shares of FS KKR Capital have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.