Cabot (CBT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cabot (CBT - Free Report) reported $965 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +12.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Reinforcement Materials: $624 million compared to the $670.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated and Other: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.7%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $306 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $337.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes- Performance Chemicals: $36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.84 million.
  • Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes- Reinforcement Materials: $134 million compared to the $128 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Cabot have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

